One of the fastest 1TB SSDs you can buy is just $135 right now

Solid state drives just keep falling in price. Even the best SSDs around can now be found for bargain prices, and that includes Western Digital's WD Black SN750 drive. The 1TB NVMe version of the SN750 is now just $134.99 from Newegg, a savings of $45 from the original MSRP.

The WD Black SN750 is a high-end NVMe drive, touting read speeds of up to 3,470 MB/s and write speeds of up to 3,000 MB/s. It uses the SanDisk's 64-layer TLC memory, as well as SK Hynix DDR4 for the DRAM cache. In other words, it's one of the fastest consumer SSDs currently available, with similar performance to the Samsung 970 Evo Pro.

Our friends at Tom's Hardware reviewed the drive when it was first released last year, saying "WD’s Black SN750 is a top competitor." TechRadar gave it a 5/5, calling it "one of the best solid-state drive money can buy." The price was a bit steep at the time, but that's no longer an issue.