One of our favorite gaming chairs is on sale for $138

Where do you do most of your gaming? On the couch? At your desk? No matter your answer, you could probably use a nice, new gaming chair. Whether you're trying to save your back, keep comfortable during long periods of time, or just want to color match the other things in your home with a new piece of furniture, this deal is definitely something to consider.

Amazon is currently running one of our favorite gaming chairs, the Respawn 200, for just $138 right now, which is $77 off its normal price of $215. That's 36 percent off what it typically goes for.

The Respawn 200 gaming chair comes in five different colors: gray, blue, green, red, and white, so you can match it to your gaming setup. It's also comfortable, most importantly, and its 'racer' aesthetic keeps it in-line with the look most gaming enthusiasts have come to expect from chairs like these. It's worth grabbing one, especially if you're not getting any younger (like yours truly) and a regular office chair just isn't doing it anymore.

While the blue color (shown here) is the most heavily discounted at the moment, the other colors are currently offered at other discounts as well; the black and red chairs have the smallest discount at only $20 off, but you can save an extra $7.29 if you apply the coupon before adding it to your cart.

Respawn 200 gaming chair | $138 at Amazon ($77 off)

This gaming chair is one of our favorites and comes in a variety of colors to make sure it fits right in when you bring it home. Plus, it should make your back feel loads better.

View Deal

Looking for a different kind of design for your office and gaming chair? Need something a little more substantial? There are plenty of options out there. Check out our picks for the best gaming chair and go from there to seek out the kind of daily comfort you deserve.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.