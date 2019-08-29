One of Logitech's best mice is more than half off at Best Buy

The Logitech G502 Proteus Spectrum may be a bit long in the tooth, with the original model released in 2016, but its versatility is still hard to beat. Right now you can grab the legacy version of the G502 at Best Buy for $34.99, less than half its original price. We've seen this mouse priced this low recently, but it's nice to see that the discount is still going on.

An array of 11 remappable buttons make sure that no macro or action is out of reach, and the adjustable weights offer a level of customization seen in very few gaming mice. Logitech even adopted this same design for its latest wireless mouse, the G502 Lightspeed, which we called “a tremendous gaming mouse and easy to recommend.” Its sleek and aggressive design has remained largely unchanged over the past couple years, but why change something that doesn't need to be changed?

If you aren’t married to the idea of having a wireless mouse, the G502 Proteus Spectrum is an excellent choice, especially if you’re on a budget. Its 200-12000 DPI range is more than enough for most gamers. Gaming mice do love to toss around high DPI numbers in an effort to compete with one another, but these metrics typically don’t matter unless you’re competing at a professional level. However, for $34.99, you get high-end at a budget price. Win-win.

Logitech's aging warhorse is still ready for battle. Its tried and true form factor gives you a litany of customization options, and the 12000 DPI sensor is more than equal to the task.

