Old-school platformer Cuphead is out now and looks great

Cuphead, the platformer inspired by 1930s cartoons, is out now. You control one of two characters, Cuphead or Mugman, trying to repay a debt to the devil. To do that they have to blast through enemies and powerful bosses, picking up new weapons and learning abilities as they go.

Developers StudioMDHR Entertainment has put a lot of effort into recreating the feel of the era. There's watercolour backdrops, hand-drawn animations, and original jazz music accompanying your adventure.

From first glance it's done a good job. As you can see from the launch trailer above it looks and sounds great, and judging by the overwhelmingly positive user reviews it plays pretty well too. It seems the long development time (it was first shown off at E3 way back in 2014) has paid off.

There's both singeplayer and local co-op if you've got a friend who fancies a go as well.

It's £14.99/$19.99 on Steam, GOG, the Windows 10 store and Humble Store.