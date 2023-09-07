NYT Connections puzzle hint and answers for Thursday, September 7 (#88)

Guide your NYT Connections game to victory with our help. Find focus amongst the word soup with our hints if you just need a little push—we promise we won't give the puzzle away. Well, not unless you want us to, anyway. If you need help saving today's puzzle or simply want to make sure you win the Thursday, September 7 (88) Connections no matter what, just keep on scrolling and you'll soon find all the answers you need.

"Hiding in plain sight" describes my problem with today's Connection. I saw what eventually ended up being today's answers almost instantly—and because I did, I decided that they couldn't possibly be right. A few wasted goes later I gave my first thought a try, mostly out of frustration—and won.

NYT Connections hint today: Thursday, September 7

Yellow: Let's do the time warp again

Green: Bob Hoskins buddies up with a cartoon character

Blue: This one's set in post-apocalyptic Australia

Purple: "I'll have what she's having."

(Image credit: NYT)

Don't scroll any further until you're ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Thursday, September 7 (88)

Yellow: Horror, Picture, Rocky, Show

Green: Framed, Rabbit, Roger, Who

Blue: Fury, Mad, Max, Road

Purple: Harry, Met, Sally, When

More about New York Times Connections

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames. It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle, the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Connections

Puzzle #80

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

🟨🟩🟦🟪

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!