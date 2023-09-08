NYT Connections puzzle hint and answer for Friday, September 8 (#89)

Guarantee yourself that Friday feeling with our NYT Connections help. Keen on blazing through today's game in record time? Then skip straight to your latest win with our full list of answers. Prefer to tackle the Friday September 8 (89) puzzle at your own pace? Go for it. Take all the time you need to read our helpful hints, then pick out the right words from today's selection when you're ready.

The answers to today's game were incredibly obvious… after I'd finished and almost used up every guess I had going. I just got an idea stuck in my head and kept running with it, certain that word couldn't possibly be the issue. Oops.

NYT Connections hint today: Friday, September 8

Yellow: The very core of someone, beyond the physical

Green: Drink too much of these and you'll give yourself a headache

Blue: More movies from the Toy Story team

Purple: Sometimes sticky, (almost) always stored on a roll

Don't scroll any further until you're ready for the full answers!

NYT Connections answer today: Friday, September 8 (89)

Yellow: Essence, Heart, Spirit, Soul

Green: Cider, Port, Sake, Stout

Blue: Brave, Cars, Coco, Up

Purple: Demo, Red, Scotch, Ticker

More about New York Times Connections

Connections is the NYT's latest popular puzzle game where you have to find the common thread that ties four seemingly unrelated words together. Can you find all four increasingly challenging groups of words before you make four mistakes? Don't forget: every day only has one solution even if some words look like they could belong to more than one group, and you can (and should) shuffle the grid as many times as you need to. It can help jog your brain into reading the words in a different way.

If you enjoy Connections, you should check out the board game Codenames . It's a popular party game that tasks players with using clues to guess certain words from a grid. As in Connections, the heart of the game lies in how many different possible interpretations the words could have. Connections also clearly owes a debt to Wordle , the hit puzzle game that the New York Times bought in 2022. Perhaps most obvious is the way it uses colored emojis to let you share the results of your puzzle with other players on social media:

Connections

Puzzle #80

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟪🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟪🟪🟪🟪

🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟩🟩🟩🟩

Each color corresponds to one grouping of four words; a row with mixed colors shows you incorrectly guessed one or more words in a group that didn't totally match. The rows also show what order you solved the Connections puzzle in. The rows aren't all created equal: the New York Times ranks them from "straightforward" to "tricky" starting with yellow and progressing to purple.

🟨🟩🟦🟪

Want to show up your Connections friends or just challenge yourself? Try to start by identifying the purple words first and nailing them with your very first guess!