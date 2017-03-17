Nvidia's Mass Effect: Andromeda 4K trailer is super pretty

Mass Effect: Andromeda won't be out for a few more days, but it's already taken a beating far and wide on the internet. Some of the jabs are doubtless the result of seeing things through a rose-tinted visor—I'd bet Mass Effect doesn't look nearly as good as you remember it—but then you see images of characters striding across rooms like they've just spent 18 consecutive hours sitting on a toilet and you're forced to realize that, no, it isn't all the result of nostalgia.

But in spite of the ribbing, it remains true that Mass Effect: Andromeda is, for the most part, a very pretty game. Especially in 4K, as seen in the HDR tech trailer released today by Nvidia. There are a few moments in it that ring a bit awkward, such as when chief architect Alec Antrim muses on "how far can we push the fidelity of the characters [and] make them believable as possible using performance capture." But it's hard to argue that producer Mike Gamble isn't right on the money when he talks about players discovering "the beauty of what this game is about" as they explore alien worlds.

Mass Effect: Andromeda will be out on March 21 in North America, and March 23 in Europe. For a different (and hopefully more useful) take on things, be sure to read our roundup of nine things you should know before you start playing.