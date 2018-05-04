Nvidia's 397.55 hotfix driver addresses GTX 1060 issues and Netflix stuttering

(Image credit: Pixabay)

Nvidia had good intentions when it released its 397.31 'Game Ready' driver package last week, which introduced performance optimizations for BattleTech and Frostpunk, and developer support for ray tracing. Not long after it arrived, however, some users started complaining of installation issues. A new hotfix driver (397.55) is supposed to fix those issues, along with a few others.

Specifically, some GeForce GTX 1060 owners where caught in an installation loop, where the 397.31 driver would ultimately fail to install or crash, leading to a Code 43 error in the Device Manager.

We've also seen a few complaints from owners of other graphics card models, though it seems the GTX 1060 is most affected. That's also the one that Nvidia acknowledges in its releases for its 397.55 hotfix. Here's a look at the full set of issues it addresses:

After driver installation, Device Manager may report Code 43 error on a few GTX 1060 cards models.

Netflix playback may occasionally stutter.

Added support for Microsoft Surface Book notebooks.

Windows 10: Driver may get removed after PC has been left idle for an extended period of time.

If you're experiencing any of the above issues, go here to download and install the hotfix. Otherwise, you still might want to skip the latest driver and wait for the next one.