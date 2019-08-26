Now machine translation can translate emulated games while you're playing them

It's a good time for emulation, with all kinds of new projects out there as well as existing ones coming on by leaps and bounds. Here's one of the most impressive things we've seen in a while: Automatic machine translation between Japanese and English at the press of a button.

This is a new feature of RetroArch, which is a front-end for other emulators, added in version 1.7.8. As you can see in the video of the 1990 Super Nintendo god game ActRaiser above, the text-to-speech function reads aloud all of the tutorial text, with a slight delay as it's translated. Later in the video a second mode is shown which pauses the game while displaying translated text directly over the original. In both cases the functionality is controlled with a remappable key.

Here's how to get it running if you want to try it yourself. RetroArch is still planning to release on Steam this year, by the way.

Thanks, Kotaku.