Noob Saibot's Mortal Kombat 11 trailer will make you jump out of your skin

The Mortal Kombat 11 lineup has grown again, this time with the addition of Noob Saibot, a shadowy ninja who used to be Sub-Zero before Scorpion killed him in the original Mortal Kombat tournament as payback for killing Scorpion.

The Mortal Kombat lore hole is a deep one, but the crash-course is that Sub-Zero offed Scorpion so Scorpion, after being resurrected by Quan Chi, offed Sub-Zero. Then Quan Chi resurrected Sub-Zero too, because I guess that's how he gets his kicks, but by that time his younger brother had become Sub-Zero so OG Sub-Zero called himself Noob Saibot instead, which is actually the last names of Mortal Kombat co-creators Ed Boon and John Tobias spelled backwards. Got it?

As Noob, his powers are very different from what they used to be, but they're still awfully effective. He can summon a shadowy version of himself in fights for a Double-Mint beatdown, and it also enables a pretty far-out fatality that I won't spoil except to say that, man, that's gotta hurt.

Warner Bros. also announced today that the first DLC character coming to Mortal Kombat 11 will be Shang Tsung, who will be portrayed and voiced by Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa. Tagawa played the villainous Shang Tsung in the 1995 Mortal Kombat film, which actually did not suck. Take a look.

Mortal Kombat 11 comes out on April 23.