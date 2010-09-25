No Starcraft II: Heart of the Swarm at Blizzcon

The second part of the Starcraft II trilogy will not be shown at Blizzard's fan festival this October, says Starcraft II lead designer, Chris Sigaty. Speaking to PC Gamer, Chris explained that the next game won't be on display, or shown. There is hope - a story panel the Blizzard team are planning might answer some of your questions, but don't expect to know what happens to Kerrigan and the gang.

“We're still working on the details [of the expansion],” explains Chris, “and the last thing I want to do is to talk about theoretical things instead of talking about what's real.”

The Starcraft II team will be delivering a story panel at the show, where fans will be able to ask the team what's next for Starcraft II. “We will be featuring a Q&A to talk about story,” says Chris, “but that will largely just to tie up any loose ends and questions players have about what was happening during the story. We won't be going into details about what's going to happen in Heart of the Swarm."

Blizzcon takes place over the weekend of October 22nd and 23rd, at the Anaheim Convention Centre. PC Gamer will be there.