No One Lives Forever trademark filing hints at possible re-release

As we reported last year , the rights to Monolith's 2000 comedy spy shooter No One Lives Forever dropped off the radar after Activision proverbially shrugged its shoulders as to the whereabouts of the game's ownership. Now, Siliconera has exposed some new intel on the franchise's trademark from a number of recent filings by Night Dive Studios , a classic PC game republisher. This isn't direct confirmation of NOLF's return to the field, but it sparks hope for the game's licensing troubles.

Note that Night Dive's filings involve trademark, not copyright. Trademarks cover terms or symbols related to a product, but seeing as reviving NOLF wouldn't get far without both trademark and copyright in hand, it's likely the studio has done something to pull the franchise away from the void.

Night Dive has helped bring older, reputable games back into the spotlight through Steam and GOG releases, most notably via the republishing of System Shock 2 and The 7th Guest last year. NOLF ranks high as an acclaimed marriage of FPS stealth action and oddball moments—it even nabbed our 2000 Action Game of the Year award—so a revisit to Cate Archer's antics is something everyone can get excited about.

Asked about Night Dive's intentions, CEO Stephen Kick wrote to PC Gamer: "At this time we are unable to comment on future plans. I would like to add that our team has a great fondness for these games and our hope is that they will one day be re-released."

Until more info surfaces, enjoy one of the most memorable eavesdrops from the first game: