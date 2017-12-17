'No microtransactions of any kind' in upcoming Obsidian RPG despite Take-Two involvement

Publisher Take-Two Interactive raised some eyebrows last month when it said that all of its future games would have microtransactions—or "recurrent consumer spending opportunities", as it put it. But it seems that might not extend to titles published by its new indie studio, Private Division.

One of the titles that studio will be publishing is the next RPG from Obsidian Entertainment, developers of Tyranny, Pillars of Eternity and Fallout: New Vegas, among others. Obsidian has reassured fans that there will be "no microtransactions, of any kind, in our game", in a post on its official forums.

It added that Private Division has in no way pressured the team to include microtransactions in the title. "Far from 'pushing' us to put anything—microtransactions or otherwise—into our game, Private Division has been incredibly supportive of our vision, our creative freedom, and the process by which we work to make RPGs. They have been fantastic partners, and we are extremely excited to work with them through release, to put what we know is going to be an amazing game into as many hands as possible."

As for what the next game is all about, Obsidian is keeping shtum for now. "We wish we could tell you all about it right now…but we’re going to hold off until the time is right."

