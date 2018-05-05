Next Rusty Lake game, and accompanying film, beats Kickstarter goal within 10 hours

The creators of the Rusty Lake games—think creepy, point-and-click escape rooms—took to Kickstarter this week to raise money for their next project, a new game and an accompanying short film. The campaign passed its €15,000 goal in just nine hours, and it's no wonder: the nine previous games in the series are well regarded, and as surreal as you like. Rusty Lake Paradise, the most recent game, came out in March.

The new project, called Paradox, will be both a short film and a two-chapter point-and-click game, with one chapter offered for free. The 15-minute film will be packed with references to previous games as well as clues that you'll be able to use in the new game, and you'll be able to watch it for free on YouTube.

"Both game and movie follow the story of a detective who finds himself trapped in two different universes and needs to escape," the team said. "The game will uniquely interact with the movie, via television, telephone, tape recorders and so on. We've carefully placed a ton of visual hints hidden in the movie which can be used in the game."

The game will "stick to the core" of the series, which means lots of items to find, puzzles to solve, and multiple endings, with the film tie-in offering an extra layer of complexity. It's due out in August on both Steam and itch.io.

If you haven't yet dug into the series, which is a mixture of free and paid-for games, then you can pick up a bundle of three of the best on Steam.

