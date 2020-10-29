Where to buy an Nvidia RTX 3070 - live updates

It's that time again—when we all gather around our computers, cross our fingers, and hope we can be one of the lucky few to pick up a brand new Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics card on launch day. Today's catch of the day is the card we presume to be the most popular too: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070.

Sales of the RTX 3070 will begin at 06:00AM PT (09:00AM EDT, 01:00PM GMT).

We're big fans of the RTX 3070 here at PC Gamer—RTX 2080 Ti performance in a $499 package, what's not to love? You can read all about that and more over in our RTX 3070 review.

This page will automatically update with the latest on RTX 3070 availability.

Follow the links below to check out a store directly:

Best Buy | Newegg | Amazon | Micro Center | Nvidia (UK/Europe only) | Overclockers UK | Ebuyer | Scan