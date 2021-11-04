New World patch cracks down on gold sellers and slashes respec costs

New World has put out an update today, slashing the amount it costs to respec your character and adding new restrictions to clamp down on real money trading.

Amazon is attempting to cull the wave of gold sellers, who've been regularly spamming chat advertising their business. It was surprisingly easy to set the whole thing up in New World as money could be easily transferred, meaning sellers could make new characters and instantly trade all their earned gold over. Amazon says they've "banned and suspended many of the reported accounts."

It should now be more difficult for RMT shills to organise their wares too, with player-to-player trading no longer unavailable under level 10 or within the first 72 hours of a character being created. Coin rewards from some early quests have also been redistributed to quests further down the line, meaning you'll have to put in a little more to get that hard-earned money. Amazon says it'll continue to "monitor the impact this has on bots and the health of the game," adjusting as need be.

📝 See this week's patch notes for more information on general changes and scheduled maintenance!https://t.co/6F2IMgsw2j pic.twitter.com/5W50ZSd3qVNovember 4, 2021 See more

The cost of respeccing characters has also been massively reduced, costing 60% less now. While respecs at early levels are free, players had complained that cost at later levels was too expensive. The cost was also making it difficult to experiment with builds, something which should now be a little easier.

There's a decent amount of other fixes squeezed in here, too. There should no longer be any risk of your house randomly vanishing during maintenance, and those who have been affected by it should be reimbursed in the near future. The gold duplication glitch that arose as a result of trying to stop another gold duplication glitch should be fixed, too.

Tweaks to PvP and general combat have been made, like no longer being able to equip the same weapon type in both slots and stopping players from being able to leave their starting fort before an Outpost Rush match starts.

New World seems to have divided opinion pretty heavily so far. While some people have been having a great time and enjoyed seeing the arrival of a big, new MMO, I personally couldn't quite mesh with its combat, bland aesthetic and comically small jump. Even after 300 hours with the game for his New World review, Fraser wasn't feeling particularly enthralled by what it had to offer.