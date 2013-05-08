New Wargame: AirLand Battle screenshots show star-spangled awesome of American forces

Screenshots for the upcoming Wargame: AirLand Battle continue to trickle out of development, and this time they show off the hardware of the American troops.

Imagining a scenario where the Cold War turned very, very hot, the game impressed Craig when he previewed it with its depth of detail and simplified command mechanics. The flat landscapes of the previous Wargame title, European Escalation , have given way to rolling hills to better utilize squadrons of fighter jets and helicopters.

We've previously seen the French forces , and the American setup follows the same format: rows and rows of '80s-tastic military vehicles crammed together like they're showing off for a visiting general.

What stands out about these screens is the sheer quality of detail—not that you'll really have time to zoom in and try to peer through the cockpit glass to check out Goose's mustache. When the RTS battles in this game really kick off, there promises to be plenty of chaos.

Wargame: AirLand Battle is due out this spring.