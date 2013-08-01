New Tropico 4 DLC brings Voodoo to your island

The exploration of alternative, bordering-on-insane healthcare remedies wasn't something I was expecting in Tropico 4 any time soon, but that's exactly what's happening with the next DLC, "Voodoo." Basically, conventional healthcare has become so poor thanks to your incompetence, Mr Dictator, that an angry sorceress has stormed over from Soviet Russia to teach you a lesson. Possibly with a rubber-chicken-with-a-pulley-in-the-middle, but also with the whole curse thing she's unleashed upon your island.

You've gotta appreciate the humor Haemimont brings to the big bad world of dictatorship. I'm not sure how it'll work, but the Voodoo DLC includes a new mission that tasks you with creating a voodoo doll—of yourself, no less—to contain the curse. And that sounds rather morbid, which is probably why a luxury new tourist attraction's been thrown into the package, too—a "Voodoo Manor" will sure keep those camera-toting beach-goers occupied! Finally, there are a couple of new things for your avatar—you can dress up in a witchdoctor outfit, just like Fidel Castro did, or equip yourself with a trait that makes it so your whiny, disease-ridden citizens don't demand healthcare as much.

The third DLC for one of the more likeable recent city-building sims , Voodoo is on Steam for five bucks. I'm always keen to watch El Presidente squirm as his nation is threatened—and there is no better excuse to enter the jungle again, I say.