New Call of Duty: WWII leak reveals release date, co-op mode, and more

There wasn't much to Call of Duty: WWII's announcement, but hey, that's okay. We recently got a look at some small images, and now we know a bit more about what to expect from the upcoming game—and yes, all thanks to a couple of leaks. Call of Duty news site CharlieIntel reported on leaked marketing material, which reveals WWII's release date, beta, and co-op mode, among other things.

According to the leak, Call of Duty: WWII launches on November 3, which isn't surprising since that's a Friday at the time of year when the series always tends to hit shelves. And of course, there will be a "Private Beta" for those who pre-order.

As for information about the game itself, there isn't anything that's too revelatory. We do learn that it will feature the beaches of Normandy on D-Day, but that's about the only detail that's worth pointing out in the leaked descriptions. Otherwise, it's mostly just the typical PR/publisher speak about the game's campaign and multiplayer, with little to no actual details about what we can expect—you know, other than the fact that it's a Call of Duty game.

However, the marketing materials do highlight a co-operative mode with "a new and original story." Unfortunately, like the campaign and multiplayer descriptions, there isn't much more than that. It's also worth noting that this leak features the same box art that Amazon has been using—you can see all the leaked material at CharlieIntel.

You can expect to hear more official details on April 26 at 10 AM PT, which is when Activision plans to make its big reveal for Call of Duty: WWII. We'll make sure to stay on top of that announcement and bring you everything you need to know as soon as we can.