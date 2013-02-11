Dainty Drow play leapfrog in new Neverwinter screens and footage

Neverwinter is a free to play action MMO- NO COME BACK. There are millions of them around, yes, scratching at our shins for attention like anxious Kobolds. They want nothing more than to entertain us for a few hours and maybe sell us an XP boost every now and then, but you've got to be different to stand out.

Neverwinter's familiar earthy medieval fantasy vibe won't do it, but the smack-tastic combat might. New screens and trailers have popped up over the weekend showing the Cleric, who has mastered all of the vagaries of light, from "punishing light" to "soothing light" and even "daunting light." His encounter powers let him nuke areas for massive damage, and impale enemies with spears of light for "moderate damage." See all that and more in the trailer and screens below.

The first beta testing session took place this weekend, but there are bound to be more. You can sign up for the beta on the Neverwinter site .