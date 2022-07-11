Netflix is making a 'K-zombie action game' based on the hit series Kingdom

By published

Kingdom: The Blood is based on the show about politics and the undead in 16th-century Korea.

Audio player loading…

The hit South Korean television series Kingdom (opens in new tab) is coming to the world of videogames in the form of Kingdom: The Blood, a "brutal yet precise" hack-and-slash action game set in 16th-century Korea.

Kingdom, currently available in North America on Netflix, takes place three years after the end of the Imjin War in a fictionalized version of Joseon, the predecessor to modern-day Korea. As Crown Prince Lee Chang investigates a mysterious illness that has befallen the king, he must also fend off the advances of his political rivals, who are bent on seizing the throne. It's The West Wing meets The Walking Dead, basically, but 400 years ago and in Korea. 

The first season trailer is a bit subtle about what's going on, but season two is definitely on point:

It sounds like a weird mashup but apparently it's quite good—both the critical and audience scores on Rotten Tomato (opens in new tab)es are in the 90s. There's still no word on the status of a hoped-for third season of Kingdom, but Netflix has decided to let 'er rip with a "K-zombie action game" based on the series called Kingdom: The Blood. 

Developed by South Korean studio Action Square, the studio behind the top-down roguelite shooter Anvil (opens in new tab), Kingdom: The Blood promises to treat Korean culture "with the utmost care," which includes using a professional Korean sword dancer for motion capture. The game will feature a Conquest Mode offering players "a sequence of diverse five-minute battles," as well as multi-boss battles, PvP combat, and a story mode that follows the events of the Netflix show. 

Based on the trailer I think it's fair to say that Kingdom: The Blood is going to lean more heavily on the zombies than the political intrigue, but we'll have to wait to get a closer look: Netflix said more information, including the release date, will be revealed later.

Andy Chalk
Andy Chalk

Andy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. From there he graduated to the glory days of Sierra Online adventures and Microprose sims, ran a local BBS, learned how to build PCs, and developed a longstanding love of RPGs, immersive sims, and shooters. He began writing videogame news in 2007 for The Escapist and somehow managed to avoid getting fired until 2014, when he joined the storied ranks of PC Gamer. He covers all aspects of the industry, from new game announcements and patch notes to legal disputes, Twitch beefs, esports, and Henry Cavill. Lots of Henry Cavill.
See comments