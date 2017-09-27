Need for Speed: Payback trailer shows off its wealth of racing activities

Need For Speed: Payback releases in November, so EA and Ghost Games are ramping up the trailer output. This latest showcases Fortune Valley, the Las Vegas-esque open world you'll be tearing up in obscenely expensive broom-brooms. As the smooth, slightly robotic voiceover relates, there's plenty of different ways to drive very fast in this game.

In keeping with previous Need For Speed instalments, there are plenty of min-games, collectibles, unlockables and car customisation options. Meanwhile, there are also the shells of deceased cars, which you can collect and fix in one of the many garages you can unlock. Apparently these cars will be worth the effort.

Here's the trailer: