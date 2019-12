EA have announced a release date for Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit. It'll be out in mid November - the 18th for the EU, and the 16th for the US. Man, does it look like Burnout. It's a massive police chase with points for wrecking squad cars - and the squad cars happen to be Lamborghinis. I'll find the trailer for you when I can look away from Bulletstorm. If you pre-order, you'll get two exclusive cars, and early access to four.