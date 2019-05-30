MSI's Radeon RX 570 8GB graphics card is just $130 right now

Most Radeon RX 570 8GB graphics cards are pretty close in price to the ~$200 RX 580 8GB, so unless you're really strapped for cash, there hasn't been a reason for most people to buy one. However, MSI's Armor RX 570 8GB has now dropped to $129.99 on Amazon—a discount of around $20 from other 8GB 570 cards, and well below the usual $200 price for an 8GB RX 580.

This model has 8GB of GDDR5 memory, a boost clock of 1281 MHz, a silent mode with a clock of 1244 MHz, and an effective memory clock of 7000 MHz. For display output, you get two DisplayPort, one dual-link DVI-D, and two HDMI. Not bad at all.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.