MSI shows off GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Armor and Aero graphics cards

Over on its global website, MSI has added some new additions to its GeForce GTX 1080 Ti lineup. They include the GTX 1080 Ti Armor and Aero, both of which come in stock clocked and overclocked variants.

MSI's GeForce GTX Ti Aero 11G is similar to Nvidia's Founders Edition but with a more colorful cooler. It has green stripes that line the top and bottom of the card's face, along with a green section on the side with the "GeForce GTX" branding.

Underneath the hood is likely a reference PCB. The non-OC model sticks to Nvidia's default clocks—1,480MHz base and 1,582MHz boost. It also has the same display output configuration and power connectors (8-pin + 6-pin).

There's also an overclocked model with the same cooler and likely the same PCB. It comes from the factory with a 1,506MHz base clock and 1,620MHz boost clock.

According to TechPowerUp, the stock clocked Aero card will be MSI's least expensive GTX 1080 Ti, though not cheap—buyers are looking at about $700, same as Nvidia's MSRP for its Founders Edition.

MSI's Armor cards come with a little more visual bling. They also feature a different style cooler—instead of the single-fan blower type, the Armor cards use a pair of MSI Torx fans to blow cool air onto the card's aluminum heatsink.

Like the Aero variant, the non-OC Armor model sticks to Nvidia's reference clockspeeds—1,480MHz base and 1,582MHz boost.

For the overclocked version, MSI goosed the GPU to 1,531MHz for its base clockspeed and 1,645MHz for its turbo frequency.

Both cards have two DisplayPorts, two HDMI ports, and a dual-link DVI-D connector. They also require two 8-pin PCIe power connectors.

There's no word yet on when these cards will be available or precise pricing across the board. However, there's a listing on Newegg for MSI's overclocked Armor card. It shows a price of $710 plus $10 shipping. It's currently out of stock.

