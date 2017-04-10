MSI introduces five micro-ATX motherboards for Ryzen

MSI has new options for anyone who is planning to build a small form factor system around Ryzen. One of them is the A320M Grenade. Like the other four that we'll get to in a moment, this is a micro-ATX motherboard featuring AMD's new AM4 socket.

According to TechPowerUp, the A320M Grenade is a fairly basic motherboard with a simple 5-phase VRM design. It has two DDR4 DIMM slots, a single PCI-Express 3.0 x16 slot, and two PCI-Express 2.0 x1 slots for expansion cards.

On the storage side of things, the board comes with four SATA 6Gbps ports (two of which are wired to the SoC) and a 32Gbps M.2 slot. It also has four USB 3.0 ports, a GbE LAN port, and 6-channel HD audio.

Pricing is expected to be around $75 for this one, though that is not an official MSRP.

This is just one of five new mATX motherboards based on AMD's A320-chipset. Guru3D obtained a few basic details on the other four boards, including MSI's A320M Gaming Pro, A320M Bazooka, A320M Pro VD, and A320M Pro VD/S.

The A320M Gaming Pro is part of MSI's Performance Gaming line and features the most bling. It has a red and black color scheme, heavy duty heatsinks, and red LED lighting.

Beyond the aesthetics, the A320M Gaming Pro has a Turbo M.2 slot, USB 3.1 connectivity, "and much more."

Like the A320M Grendade, the Bazooka is inspired by the military tank armor concept. From what we can tell by looking at the press photos, it has four DDR4 DIMM slots instead of two. It also has a MOSFET heatsink and white LED lighting.

Finally, the A320M Pro-VD and VD/S both look like entry-level options. Neither one appears to feature any LED lighting or beefy heatsinks. Each one offers up a single PCI-Express x16 slot and two PCI-Express x1 slots.

Official pricing and availability is not yet available on any of these motherboards.