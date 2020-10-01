Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord's first official modding tools are out now

Get your smithing tools out—you know, your thingamabobs and your whatchamacallits—because Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord's modding tools have just been released. You'll have to wait for all of them, as this beta does not include the full list of planned modding tools, though it appears to contain plenty.

You can download the kit from Steam's Tools list, but you'll need to have the game installed and updated first. With the kit, you'll get access to a scene editor with a wide assortment of tools, letting you change, import and export terrain, plonk down new objects, edit paths and more. There are also a bunch of resource editors that let you edit everything from textures to characters' skeletons.

Here's the list of what's available now:

Scene editor toolset

Entity placement tools

Terrain import, export and editing tools

Navigation mesh tools

GI baking tools

Level system editing tool

Path editing tools

Resource editors

Resource browser

Material editor

Mesh editor

Texture editor

Body editor

Cloth editor

Atmosphere editor

Skeleton editor

Particle editor

Model and animation editor

Even without the official tools, Bannerlord's community has been busy putting together mods. You can find our favourites in our list of the best Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord mods, and you can expect a few more to start appearing now that the modding scene has even more support.

To get started, you might want to browse the official modding documentation, and for an overview of the scene editor you should check out TaleWorlds' modding tools livestream below.