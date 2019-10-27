More Diablo 4 information leaked via art book

The Art of Diablo coffee-table book, due out on November 3—the day after Blizzcon—has already been responsible for leaking the existence of Diablo 4 after an ad for it in German magazine Game Star described it containing artwork from "Diablo 1, Diablo 2, Diablo 3, and Diablo 4." Now it seems to have been responsible for another leak, as Twitter user @WeakAuras has posted a seemingly legit page from the book.

It's a description of Lilith, the Queen of the Succubi first seen in Diablo 2's Pandemonium Event, a quest that was only available through Battle.net back in the day. According to this leaked page, "Lilith's debut in Diablo IV is a reimagining of her form that is far different from her previous appearance", and at the bottom of the page there's a new piece of concept art credited to John Polidora.

It looks pretty believable, but we'll find out one way or the other at Blizzcon.

