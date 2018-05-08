Mod for Skyrim fixes 'thousands' of item placement issues and other errors

Spend some time in Skyrim and you'll probably come across something that doesn't look quite right. Maybe it's an object that is supposed to be sitting on the ground but is instead hovering a bit above it. Maybe it's a small gap in the terrain that lets you peer through the world, or two bits of architecture that don't quite meet properly at the seams. Modder brytag certainly noticed, and has spent years creating fixes for these little imperfections, thousands of them. The resulting mod is called the Skyrim Supplemental Patch.

While this mod also makes other fixes, such as correcting improper item ownership, it is almost entirely aimed at fixing scores of item placement issues like the one shown in the image above, in which a brazier's contents are not properly aligned and bloop through the side. Once installed I'm sure it's not the kind of thing you'd notice while adventuring—"My, the contents of that brazier fit perfectly inside it!" would be an odd remark to make. But we've all seen things a bit askew in Skyrim, and the thought of never having to think about them again is a welcome one.

You can find the Skyrim Supplemental Patch over at Nexus Mods, where you'll also find instructions on where to place it in your mod load order. The mod's author reckons it should be compatible with just about anything.