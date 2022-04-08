Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 is heading to Steam

Audio player loading…

There are a lot of videogames about giant robots fighting, but that doesn't mean there's enough. If you agree, it may be cause to rejoice that Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 , a PlayStation exclusive, is launching on Steam "soon".

Don't get your hopes up too much, though, because Mobile Suit Gundam Battle Operation 2 is a free-to-play affair, with 6v6 robot battles in the usual array of wartorn futuristic settings. In addition to the giant robots, this outing also lets you exit mechs and fight infantry-style, which sounds dangerous but according to the game's Steam page can be "the key to victory on the battlefield".

Do be aware that it's riddled with monetization schemes. Things may have changed since launch, but the few reviews that exist point to these being both obscure and a grind. You can buy new mechs with real-world cash, or else you can acquire them with in-game currency via loot boxes or directly. Italian outlet multiplayer.it describes it as a "giant-sized mobile gacha", but praises its dedication to the Mobile Suit fantasy.

Gacha mechanics are the kind of thing Mobile Suit Gundam fanatics are likely to weather in order to get a modern game that stays true to the vibe of the anime. Unlike the console version mouse and keyboard is supported, though no cross-play or cross-save support will be available at launch.