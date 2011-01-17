Minecraft's new music blocks are a hit: videos within

Last week's Minecraft update added musical blocks to the game. Since that moment, it was only a matter of time before someone built a machine to play the Portal theme 'Still Alive'. Below you'll find Still Alive, a Minecraft rave and a tutorial video explaining how you can create your own musical masterpieces using the new blocks.

Still Alive

You can download the map here and play this in your game of Minecraft.

Drum Sequencer

If you want to poke around the drum sequencer, the map file is here ..

Minecraft Rave

Music Block Tutorial

[via Reddit ]