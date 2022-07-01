Minecraft youtuber Technoblade dies at the age of 23

Audio player loading…

Popular Minecraft YouTuber Alex Technoblade has died at the age of 23 years old. The news came in a farewell video, 'so long nerds', posted by family, in which his father read a script written shortly before his death, before making his own tribute. Technoblade's channel has over 10.8 million followers.

The script reads: "Thank you all for supporting my content over the years. If I had another hundred lives, I think I would choose to be Technoblade again every single time, as those were the happiest years of my life."

The content creator arrived on the Minecraft scene in 2013, and over his long career became known especially for his sense of humour, PvP skills and a friendly rivalry with fellow Minecraft superstar Dream. Last year he had announced to his fanbase a diagnosis of cancer in his right arm, and spoke about undergoing various treatment therapies, including a limb salvage operation which he joked almost made him an amputee.

He both made videos and streamed Minecraft content on YouTube, and was part of a popular collective called Sleepyboisinc: one member of whom, TommyInnit, nicknamed him 'The Blade'. Latterly Technoblade had taken to streaming other titles, including Minecraft Story Mode and Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Part of Technoblade's appeal was the aura of mystery around who exactly he was: in the farewell video's script, he fondly recalls fooling viewers into thinking his name is Dave. He reveals it was Alexander. His family asks fans to continue to respect his wish for privacy.

Fellow streamers and Minecraft creators took to social media to pay tribute.

I'll never forget the day I met Technoblade. I left work early to play in a Minecraft tournament with him. I barely knew how to play... and the dude still carried us to win the entire fucking event.Rest in peace, big guy. You'll always be a legend.July 1, 2022 See more

Technoblade is a fucking legend. From being a massive fan, to one of his actual friends, I can’t describe how thankful I am to have been in his life.I just know he’s strategizing in heaven on how to beat God. This isn’t a joke. look at the screenshot.rest in peace pic.twitter.com/ntb2C5bdLMJuly 1, 2022 See more

I’ve been rewatching Technoblade’s for the past hourHe was so witty and so humble even in the toughest of timesI’ll always look up to himRest In Peace <3July 1, 2022 See more

rip technoblade. you inspired millions around the world, and your legacy will live on forever. ❤️oh, and fuck cancer.July 1, 2022 See more

Rest in peace Technoblade , he always treated me with pure kindness and never excluded me from anything. He couldn’t of been a kinder person!Thank you for everything you’ve done for this community, it will never be the same without you. ❤️July 1, 2022 See more

In the farewell video, Technoblade's father says part of the proceeds for his late son's merchandise will be donated to charity. It ends with a statement which reads in part:

"From Technoblade's earliest online days, he was always strategizing ways to delight and reward his audience: giving away online prizes, encouraging good sportsmanship, and most of all sharing his Minecraft adventures for entertainment and laughs.

"Even after his eventual successes he somehow managed to keep his good-natured humility, competing with an endearing balance between confidence and self-deprecating wit."

The tribute has immediately become Youtube's #1 trending video. The statement from Technoblade's father ends:

"The past year had a lot of rough spots for our son as he battled stage 4 cancer. But he didn't complain, and kept using his famous strategic mind to try and beat what he knew were almost impossible odds. My son's bravery on this path was a shining lesson to all of us who were privieleged to walk it with him. Thank you for sharing his journey through it all, as he did the work he loved for his beloved fans."