Michelle Johnston Holthaus to replace Gregory Bryant as Client Computing GM at Intel

Audio player loading…

After being with the company for about 30 years, Intel’s GM Gregory Bryant is moving on and will be replaced by Michelle Johnston Holthaus as Executive Vice President and General Manager of Client Computing Business.

As Business Wire reports, Holthaus is no stranger to the company either, being noted as a 25-year Intel veteran, having joined in 1996. Since 2017 she’s been the EVP and general manager of the Sales, Marketing and Communications Group, and previously held roles such as leadership of the Microsoft global account team, management of channel products, central marketing and operations for the PC client group, and management of the reseller product group. There’s a lot of management in there, so General Management sounds perfect.

Your next upgrade (Image credit: Future) Best CPU for gaming: the top chips from Intel and AMD

Best graphics card: your perfect pixel-pusher awaits

Best SSD for gaming: get into the game ahead of the rest

“Michelle’s track record of success driving global sales and revenue for the last five years, combined with her profound understanding of the client computing business and trusted relationships across the entire industry, make her a natural choice to lead our largest business,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger praised Holthaus’ appointment “Michelle is a proven leader who embodies Intel’s values, and I look forward to partnering with her in this new capacity as we drive innovation and unquestioned product leadership across the client business.”

The role of General Manager sure lives up to its name. According to Intel “Holthaus will be responsible for all aspects of running and growing the client business, including strategy, financial performance and product development for the full portfolio of client technologies and platforms designed to enable exceptional personal computing experiences.” Which straight up sounds like far too many responsibilities for anyone.

Thankfully Holthaus doesn’t seem to see it that way. “I am thrilled to take on leadership of Intel’s Client Computing Group, an organization with immense talent and long history of delivering leadership products and platforms that create vibrant, open ecosystems,” Holthaus said. “We have a tremendous opportunity to build on past successes – and even accelerate our pace as we continue to enable our customers and partners to elevate PC experiences.”

Intel is making a lot of changes of late. First there’s the hybrid architecture of the Alder Lake CPUs which now work with all games, next the company is moving into GPU manufacturing, and even hiring the engineer who helped Apple move to those powerful M1 chips. Though who knows what we’re likely to see of it as the company believes the chip shortage will continue into 2023.