Metro Exodus publisher says PC 'at heart of plans' for future of series following boycott warning

The publisher of Metro Exodus has insisted that PC remains "at the heart" of the future of the franchise, after a member of the 4A Games development team warned that the next Metro games wouldn't come to PC if fans boycotted the upcoming Epic Games Store release.

The individual developer posted the warning on the Russian Gameinator forums after fans—reacting to the decision to make Metro Exodus an Epic Games Store exclusive—started review bombing the series on Steam. The developer was writing in Russian, but the post roughly translates as a warning that if fans refuse to play Exodus on the Epic Store, then the next Metro game wouldn't make it to PC. You can read their post here (right click in the page to translate).

Today, Metro publishers Deep Silver, owned by Koch Media, posted a message on the game's social media accounts, which said the individual developer's views "do not reflect Deep Silver’s or 4A Games’ view on the future of the franchise" and that, for future Metro games, "a PC version will always be at the heart of our plans".

"[The views] reflect the hurt and disappointment of a passionate individual who has seen what was previously nothing but positive goodwill towards his work turn to controversy due to a business decision he had no control over," the message read. "We respectfully ask that any and all valid feedback over this decision is directed at Koch Media/Deep Silver, and not the developers at 4A Games."

It reiterated that the "decision to move Metro Exodus from Steam to the Epic Game Store was made by Koch Media/Deep Silver alone", and that the strategy of future releases also "lies with Koch Media/Deep Silver".

"Our decision to partner with Epic Games was based on the goal of investing in the future of the series and our development partner at 4A Games. We have every intention of continuing this franchise, and a PC version will always be at the heart of our plans."