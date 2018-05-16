Meet Maestro, the second Italian operator coming to Rainbow Six Siege

Ubisoft has revealed a new teaser and background information for Maestro, the second Italian operator coming to Rainbow Six Siege in Operation Para Bellum. The oldest of eight children, Maestro—real name Adriano Martello—joined the Carabinieri at 18 and earned a spot in the 1st Paratrooper Regiment, then moved to the Gruppo di Intervento Speciale (G.I.S.) and took part in joint operations in Iraq.

Following that experience, he retired and went into business for himself, training special forces troops and PMC mercenaries. He eventually decided to re-enlist, first to help train a Tuscania unit to a Tier 2 classification, and then as a member of the Rainbow team. None of which tells us what he's going to do when the bullets start flying, although the intro hints at it.

"His expertise lies in blocking access to key locations, and his blunt style allows him to see through smoke and mirrors, for which he has no patience," it says. "He shines when joined by his long-time G.I.S. teammate, Alibi."

In the video, Maestro appears to control a remote weapon system—a turret, perhaps, or maybe a mine—from his phone, triggering it when some unlucky soul ventures too close. I'm not sure what the deal with the lighter is: The cigar we've seen in earlier images isn't present, so maybe it's a symbol of a life snuffed out—a reminder that life is fleeting, and no matter how brightly we burn, our light can be extinguished as quickly and easily as snapping a finger.

Or maybe he just likes fire, I don't know. We'll find out during the Rainbow Six Siege Pro League finals, running May 19-20, when Maestro, Alibi, and all of Operation Para Bellum will be fully revealed.