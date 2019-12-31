Meditations gives you a game every day for a year, for free

Here’s a unique and wonderful indie project for you: Meditations. Most every day for the coming year the Meditations launcher will give you a small, cute game by various indie developers—from the relatively famous to the totally unknown. Each game generally features no text and takes about five minutes to play, a simple format that should produce some weird-to-quixotic art games and small puzzles. On the first day of each month, the Meditations launcher downloads that month’s games in a big bundle, then doles them out to you each day after. Each game is only available on the day it was made for, so if you miss a game or love it you have to wait until next year to play it. You can download the launcher for Windows or OSX on the meditations.games website.

The project was organized and funded by Rami Ismail of Vlambeer, but the list of credited creators and contributors is rather extensive . There are some familiar faces in there—like Lucas Pope of Papers, Please fame or Grace Bruxner of Frog Detective—a lot of these people are essentially anonymous, but that’s part of the charm of this project. Since each game is accompanied by a link to its creator, you’ll like as not find some new indies to love through Meditations. I’m looking forward to it, and you can taste the first of these games today.