Popular

MechWarrior Online update increases the match size for more mechanised mayhem

By

Mechwarrior thumb

MechWarrior Online continues the unstoppable march towards its official release date, and has picked up some new friends along the way. The latest patch for the free-to-play mech battler bumps the player count, with the previous 8v8 limit now raised to 12v12. Piranha have released a video, showing the effect an extra eight mechs can have on a battlefield. Hint: more lasers.

The patch - which is now live - also adds the "Golden Boy" hero mech, and introduces a "First Victory of the Day" system. Players will receive a 2x XP multiplier for their first daily win with each mech type - rewarding those prepared to cycle through multiple mechs per 24 hour cycle.

You can find the rest of the update's changelist on the MechWarrior patch page .

Thanks, PCGamesN .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments