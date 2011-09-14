Max Payne 3 trailer goes bald, monologues

[bcvideo id="1158703869001"]

Max is back. The debut trailer has landed, giving us a first look at moving pictures of Max Payne 3. That familiar cello riff sets the melancholy vibe quickly, and that's before Max starts narrating. He's older, balder and a bit flabbier than he once was, but his predicament is familiar. Another protection detail gone wrong, another excuse for a hard-boiled monologue, and another reason to let rip with the automatic weapons. We'll get to play through the next angst-ridden chapter in Max's sordid but awesome life when Max Payne 3 comes out in March.