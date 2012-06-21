Mass Effect 3 Operation Savage incoming: kill seven million goons for boxes

Somewhere deep in Alliance space, a team of high level strategists are sitting around a table coming up with names for new operations. There don't seem to be many hard rules behind each title, but if it can easily double as a good name for a death metal band and/or a professional wrestler, it's in. We've had Goliath, Raptor, Resurgence and Excorcist so far, and the trend is set to continue with the latest multiplayer weekend event, SAVAGE . We'll just have to wait a little while longer for Operation Huggles, Operation Dreamboat and Operation Super Happy Drell Dance Funtime.

Savage invites us to collectively slay 7 MILLION enemies consisting of the lowest level enemies from each enemy army. Killing Cerberus Assault Troopers, Husks, Cannibals and Geth Troopers will contribute towards the grand 7 million goal. If that's smashed by 4am PST on Monday / midday GMT, everybody gets a victory pack and the right to pat themselves on the back.

You can also earn a bonus Commendation Pack by forming a team of Mass Effect's weirdest, punchiest aliens and surviving until extraction on any difficulty. The team must consist of Batarian, Vorcha and Krogan squad mates to count. These guys were added in Mass Effect 3's free DLC packs, so you might need to open a few high level boxes before you can jump in. Mmmm, boxes.