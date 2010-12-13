Mass Effect 3 announced with debut trailer

Mass Effect 3 was revealed at the Video Game Awards on Saturday. The sequel will be taking the fight to Earth, with the debut trailer showing the city of London ravaged by alien attack. You'll find it embedded below.

The sniper we saw teased in the initial trailer snippet is one of the last remnants of Earth's defence force. He's holed up in Big Ben taking potshots at the invading forces. He mentions that other major cities on Earth have been attacked. The situation looks beyond desperate, but humanity has one last hope in the form of Commander Shepard, who's on a missions to secure enough reinforcements to drive back the Reaper attack. The game's slated for "Holiday 2011".

