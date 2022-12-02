The best hangout spots for each hero in Marvel's Midnight Suns

For all its tactical chops, Marvel's Midnight Suns is just as much a game about hanging out with heroes. More Fire Emblem than XCOM, much of your time will be spent in the Abbey—the hub of the Midnight Suns, where the game's heroes unwind between fights. Each character has their own friendship level with The Hunter, and various interactions can raise—or lower—that relationship.

Why build friendships? Aside from the obvious—it's nice to do—you'll also gain the transactional benefit of better passive abilities, upgraded combo cards, increased stats and new hero cards. Raising friendships also contributes to the global team friendship level, unlocking yet more bonuses.

How to build friendship

Throughout the game's story you'll have conversations that can provide a small increase in friendship XP—at least if the hero agrees with what you say. But to maximise your friendship gains, you'll want to actively seek out companionship with your new pals. Here are a handful of things you can do to quickly raise your friendship level.

Hangouts

Most nights, one of a selection of four heroes can be invited to a hangout. Pick a hero, and you'll be given three activities to pick from. Each hero has their own preference—younger members like Spider-Man and Ghost Rider love them some videogames; more studious characters like Doctor Strange won't appreciate spotting you during a workout. If a hero loves your chosen hangout spot, you'll get a +7 to your friendship. If they like it you'll get +5. If they dislike it, you won't earn any extra friendship.

Hangouts also feature conversations with your chosen partner. Pick the responses that vibe with their personality the most and you'll earn +2 friendship.

Havens

As you explore the Abbey grounds, you'll find glowing blue zones marking significant areas of the map. Each one is a Haven, that you can invite a hero to during the day. Havens work almost exactly like Hangouts—taking your chosen hero out for a specific activity—but with two main differences.

Any conversation options picked earned double the normal friendship, up to +4 for the best options. You can only use each Haven once, and you can only invite each hero to a Haven one time, so it pays to match each hero with their favourite choice.

Gifts

At the end of a Hangout or Haven, you get the option to give a gift. There are a number of ways to earn new gifts:

Bought from the Gift Shop—up to three per day depending on your overall team friendship level. Crafted from Agatha's Cauldron. Collected from around the Abbey.

Gifts come in a number of rarities. Common gifts tend to be just liked—not loved—by everyone, for a +1 friendship score. Rare gifts will give +4 if a hero really loves it, epic gifts give up to +8, and legendary gifts can give +10—but only to the specific hero that gift was meant for.

Compliments

Compliments are a type of resource , earned through completing research, completing Hero Ops or levelling up the Training Yard. You can 'spend' them by walking up to a hero and holding down the F key for a +4 boost to their friendship. Spread them around though: compliment the same hero too quickly, and you'll get diminishing returns.

Sparring

Each day, you can pick a hero to spar with. This is always worth doing, as—when fully researched—sparring provides a number of benefits. Not only do you increase your friendship with that hero, but you'll give them a permanent stat boost too.

The best Hangouts for each hero

Naturally, each hero has a preference for how they spend their time, and you'll get bigger bonuses for picking activities they love. Below, you'll find a non-exhaustive list of what each hero loves, likes, and would rather not do. We'll keep updating this list as we continue to wine and dine our heroes. For now, we've also left off some of the late-game additions to the roster, for those avoiding spoilers.

Blade

Loves (+7)

Fishing

Have a Drink

Meditation

Likes (+5)

Bird Watching

Foraging for Mushrooms

Painting

Picnic

Playing Cards

Reading by the Fire

Dislikes (0)

Stargazing

Watching a Movie

Captain America

Loves (+7)

Deep Conversation

Playing Cards

Working Out

Likes (+5)

Stargazing

Watching a Movie

Dislikes (+0)

Playing Video Games

Captain Marvel

Loves (+7)

Picnic

Reading by the Fire

Stargazing

Working Out

Likes (+5)

Bird Watching

Foraging for Mushrooms

Painting

Pool Lounging

Dislikes (+0)

Fishing

Meditation

Doctor Strange

Loves (+7)

Deep Conversation

Exploring the Grounds

Foraging for Mushrooms

Meditation

Reading by the Fire

Likes (+5)

Bird Watching

Fishing

Have a Drink

Painting

Picnic

Playing Cards

Watching a Movie

Dislikes (+0)

Playing Video Games

Pool Lounging

Working Out

Ghost Rider

Loves (+7)

Fishing

Playing Video Games

Pool Lounging

Watching a Movie

Likes (+5)

Bird Watching

Deep Conversation

Foraging for Mushrooms

Have a Drink

Painting

Picnic

Stargazing

Working Out

Dislikes (+0)

Exploring the Grounds

Meditation

Reading by the Fire

Iron Man

Loves (+7)

Picnic

Playing Cards

Playing Video Games

Reading by the Fire

Likes (+5)

Bird Watching

Deep Conversation

Fishing

Foraging for Mushrooms

Painting

Stargazing

Watching a Movie

Dislikes (+0)

Exploring the Grounds

Have a Drink

Meditation

Magik

Loves (+7)

Painting

Meditation

Likes (+5)

Bird Watching

Exploring the Grounds

Fishing

Foraging for Mushrooms

Picnic

Playing Cards

Pool Lounging

Watching a Movie

Dislikes (+0)

Playing Video Games

Working Out

Nico

Loves (+7)

Picnic

Pool Lounging

Watching a Movie

Likes (+5)

Bird Watching

Exploring the Grounds

Foraging for Mushrooms

Have a Drink

Meditation

Painting

Playing Cards

Dislikes (+0)

Fishing

Playing Video Games

Working Out

Spider-Man

Loves (+7)

Bird Watching

Deep Conversation

Foraging for Mushrooms

Painting

Picnic

Playing Video Games

Watching a Movie

Likes (+5)

Fishing

Have a Drink

Pool Lounging

Reading by the Fire

Dislikes (+0)