Markiplier finally released his OnlyFans and broke the whole damn site

I don't know when I started getting recommendations from the Twitter page "Markiplier OnlyFans Updates," but I do know that I've been observing YouTuber Mark Fischbach's gradual teases from afar for the past several weeks. Well, it's finally here, and it immediately managed to break the entire website.

Markiplier originally proposed creating an OnlyFans page (opens in new tab) back in October in a YouTube video (opens in new tab). He said he'd join the content creation site under two conditions. The first was that his podcast Distractable made it to the top of both the Spotify and Apple charts in an effort to knock Joe Rogan's podcast off the number one spot. He also asked for another podcast, Go! My Favorite Sports Team, to become the top podcast in Spotify's sports category. As the top comment on the video put it: "Mark exploiting the horniness of the internet and his fans for the sake of charity is a classic Mark move honestly."

It might seem like a strange thing to do from an outsider's perspective, but it's all in the name of charity. Markiplier did something similar in 2018, releasing a "tasteful nudes" calendar with all the proceeds going to the Cancer Research Institute. In the video, Markiplier once again promised all OnlyFans proceeds to charity, as well as money made from rocketing his podcasts to their respective top spots.

Unsurprisingly, his fans delivered. After fulfilling Markiplier's conditions, viewers have been waiting for the OnlyFans to finally make an appearance. After a cryptic Tweet simply stating "tomorrow," the page appeared… and almost immediately set the entire website on fire. DownInspector (opens in new tab) shows a small spike in reports when Markiplier's page went live with a few cheeky comments nudging towards the situation. He tweeted (opens in new tab) a screenshot of the broken page, writing "...really guys?"

Everything is back up and running now, thankfully, with the page already having 16,000 likes. In his bio, Markiplier wrote "No matter what the reality of your arrival is, I'm 'pleased' to inform you that you've found Markiplier's (me) Official Tasteful Nudes Only Fans. And for that, I am proud and/or ashamed of you." This time money from OnlyFans subscriptions will be going towards two charities: the Cincinnati Children's Hospital and the World Food Program, "because if you're going to quench your thirst, we may as well try and feed some people." The first set of images is now live, with two more drops set to hit the site in the future.

Though I grew up in a period where people like Markiplier and PewDiePie dominated gaming YouTube, the former is one personality that never really came onto my radar. I've caught numerous snippets of streams and videos over the years though, and it seems as though the YouTuber does an awful lot of good. With a huge audience of 34 million subscribers, it's nice to see him put that influence to good use. Or, as said earlier, exploit the horniness of fans all over the internet. That's probably a good way to rack up money for charity, to be fair.