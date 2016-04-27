Manila Major invitees announced

The looming Manila Major is on course to be classic Dota with a twist. Valve has announced the 12 invitees who will be joined by four victors from the regional qualifiers. Among them are stalwarts like Alliance and Na’Vi, joined by the power-players of South East Asia in Fnatic and MVP.

This year’s selection process has been enigmatically described as ‘a more holistic approach’. Valve considered a history of greatness in addition to recent success in making its picks. Consideration was also given to the outcomes of third-party LAN tournaments to reduce emphasis on the qualifiers.

In full, the teams who made the cut are:

Team Secret

Team Liquid

Evil Geniuses

MVP

Wings Gaming

Vici Gaming

Fnatic

OG

Complexity

Alliance

Na'Vi

LGD

The Manila Major kicks off June 7, with qualifiers for all regions taking place May 3-6.