Man bends time, dignity to beat Portal in 10 minutes

We already know and love that the most athletic player movement happens on PC . Today, we learned of a new act of space-time gymnastics worthy of our internetting. DemonStrate has completed Portal in 10 minutes, utilizing known and new exploits to zap GLaDOS in the groin in just over 600 seconds. Prepare for irony: the sprint allegedly took two years to perfect. Video footage on the other side of this hypertext portal.

DemonStrate has also completed a Half-Life 2: Episode 2 speedrun , if you like spending your afternoons watching men ignore Combine soldiers.