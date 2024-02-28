MalwareBytes recommends using USB condoms with USB vibrators to avoid nasty infections

Though you (probably) can't get the biological kind of infection from your personal sex toy of choice, apparently you can get the virtual kind. Dodgy cybercriminals are always looking for new ways to rip people off, and one of the latest examples comes courtesy of a vibrator. Yes, cyber-STDs are a thing.

A reddit user started a thread (the original post has since been deleted) saying their Malwarebytes app blocked malware from installing after connecting a vibrator to a USB port in order to charge the device. The vibrator in question is a Spencer's Pussy Power 8-function rechargeable bullet. According to the Spencer's website, the model in question has over 150 reviews and a near five-star rating, meaning more than a few of these dangerous little kitties are sitting in underwear drawers already.

The malware in question is known as Lumma, which is an information-stealer. It can obtain information such as login credentials, cryptocurrency wallet data, and two-factor authentication details.

Malwarebytes is taking the issue seriously, releasing a blog post with the technical details of the attack. It has reached out to Spencer's, though the company had yet to reply at the time of writing. The question I have is why would a vibrator or any other type of device that uses USB for charging need USB-accessible memory at all?

How does one go about avoiding nasty cyber-STDs? The best advice is to use a good old wall socket to charge your devices. But, if you can't be safe, be careful. The next best option is to use a so-called 'USB condom'. These little devices block any data transfer, ensuring that power only is transferred to your device. They're particularly useful if you use public charging ports or stations.

Whether it's biological or mechanical, any new 'partner' should be treated with caution. If you can't shield your rocket, leave it in your pocket.