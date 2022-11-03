Make everyone's lives a little harder with a mod to add organised crime in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

Audio player loading…

I don't know about you but I hate messy crime. Disorganised muggings, no mob bosses, and ugh random break ins? Criminals can and should be doing so much better, they just need a few spreadsheets and they'd be set. So why not help them along a little bit by adding this mod to Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord that adds organised crime to the game.

The Scum and Villainy mod (opens in new tab) from Ko4evnik on Nexus Mods is designed to make the criminal lifestyle a little bit more realistic. Rather than sporadic crimes with no sense of reason, thieves and crooks will begin to play a bigger role in the gameplay dynamic. The description reads: "Several new parties will roam the map harassing villagers and caravans. Migrating clans will actually migrate to other cities and slavers will sell off their own children for profit. Smuggling and fencing stolen goods will be present on the overhead map."

The factions of the mod are the Crimson Cartel, the Iron Fist, and the Kingslayers, all with their own mob bosses: The Kingpin, The Robber Baron, and the Warlord. These factions have their own services and you can't just waltz in there and ask what they're selling, you need to have enough denar to afford them first. If you don't, well then run along and earn some money until you can play with the big toys.

(Image credit: TaleWorlds Entertainment / Ko4evnik)

To use this mod you will need to have a custom spawns mod (opens in new tab) installed but otherwise you're good to go.

Scum and Villainy seems expansive from the looks of the features. It has new hideouts, troops, events, vendors, quests, and more. Quite the overhaul, and fleshes out the occurrence of crime in Bannerlord extensively. Well thank goodness that those swindlers learned how to use Google Sheets eh?