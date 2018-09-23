Little Bug is a cute indie game about a lost girl, out next week

Little Bug, from debut developer Buddy System, is an indie game about guiding a lost eight year old home through a world of restless spirits, and I think it's worth knowing about ahead of its release next week.

Nyah is on her way home from school when she's transported into another realm filled with canyons, icy caves and deserts, each of which houses dangerous spirits. Thankfully, Nyah has a floating spirit of her own, and you control it using your mouse, while controlling Nyah with the keyboard. The spirit can create a beam connection with Nyah that pulls her towards it, which lets her leap great heights or swing through the air like a miniature Spider-Man. Check out the trailer above to see how it works.

The spirit can be used to break down barriers as well as light the way to secret locations where Nyah can pick up collectibles, such as mushrooms and cat collars, to stash in her lunchbox. You can arrange these items how you want, and offer some of them to a spirit cat called Roadkill to unlock secret levels.

I like how bright the world is, with neon lights popping everywhere under the darkening sky, and the platforming looks like it could be fun. Hopefully the puzzles are too.

The Steam page is here—no price is listed yet—and you can download a demo on Game Jolt. It's out on Tuesday, September 25.