The new LEGO Harry Potter game, focusing on his first four years at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, has just been released, and it's got a demo out. You can click here to grab it, or you can hijack a flying car and almost get eaten by a tree, arriving at the download link hours later. If you like it, you can even buy it , but if you're not sure, hang fire for our review.

