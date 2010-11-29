Call of Duty: Black Ops Mythbusters

Ever wondered if Care Package helicopters can crash into each other? is it possible to leap over a launched RPG? Can you shoot a Valkyrie missile out of the air? The answer to all these questions and more lie in the excellent Call of Duty Mythbusters video series, embedded below.

The video was made by Defend The House . If you have a Call of Duty: Black Ops myth that you want busted, you can submit suggestions via the comments on their site, or via the Defend the House YouTube Channel . The first collection of myths get put to the test in the video below, with some surprising and spectacular results.

To see what we thought of Call of Duty: Black Ops, check out our review of it.