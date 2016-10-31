Leaks reveal Intel's initial Kaby Lake i5/i7 desktop lineup

Intel's next generation of desktop processors is on the way, and although official announcements haven't been made yet, there have been some recent leaks detailing some of what we can expect. According to AnandTech, a Product Change Notification was sent out by Intel last week detailing a number of the upcoming Kaby Lake Core i7 and Core i5 7000 series desktop product names. (I suppose if the information comes direct from Intel, it's not much of a leak, but let's not get bogged down in semantics.) Plus, there was an additional PCN mentioning names of upcoming 200-series chipsets.

On the CPU PCN, there are 11 quad-core processors listed that are due for release in Q1 next year. It should be noted that the "date customer must be ready to receive post-conversion material" is November 4, meaning the specifications of each of the processors are now final and unlikely to change before release. So the base clock frequencies listed for the workstation Xeon E3-1205 v6, the seven i5s and the three i7s should be correct.

All of the CPUs listed use the B0 stepping, and it looks as though they'll all have higher clock speeds than their Skylake predecessors thanks to the improved 14nm+ process technology. The Core i7's all have Hyper-Threading, as usual, with the i7-7700K as the monster product with a base frequency of 4.2GHz, the i7-7700 at 3.6GHz, and the i7-7700T down at 2.9GHz. The Turbo Boost figures haven't been released yet, but expect the turbo speed of the 7700K to be around the 4.4-4.5GHz range, with the other chips potentially having a larger range. The 7700T in particular may have a similar turbo clock speed to the 7700 despite its much lower clock, perhaps around 4.0GHz.

At the top of the i5 list we have the i5-7600K with a frequency of 3.8GHz, the i5-7600 at 3.5GHz, and the i5-7600T at 2.8GHz. Expect the 7600K to be the first product in the Intel Core i5 range that the company has shipped with a maximum stock clock speed in excess of 4.0GHz, perhaps around 4.2GHz if clock speed ranges on previous K-series i5's have been anything to go by.

On the next rung down we have the Core i5-7500 and the Core i5-7500T at 3.4GHz and 2.7GHz respectively. Then on the lower end there's the Core i5-7400 at 3.0GHz, and the Core i5-7400T at 2.4GHz.

On the chipset side of things, the leaks reveal some expected appearances and a couple of surprises. The Q270, H270, and H250 are all there for the mainstream crowd, as well as the B250 for business computers and the Z270 for high performance enthusiasts. However we also have the C422, which is probably related to the Xeon E3-1205 v6 workstation CPU listed on the other PCN. There's also the Intel X299 chipset, which is likely for the future Skylake-E/Skylake-X CPUs further down the line.